 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's parsimonious bowling putting brake on Kiwi surge

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's parsimonious bowling putting brake on Kiwi surge

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:03 PM

    It's not a 132 surface but India was on the top of their game and execution of plans was quite brilliant. New Zealand started off quite well but Ravindra Jadeja kept the Kiwi batters on a leash. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise on Jadeja for his stunning bowling performance.

    Kuldeep is enjoying it

    Well Done Jadeja

    Absolutely

    India too should've given a chance to Pujara

    Chahal is our Ramos! In Chahal we trust

    True

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down