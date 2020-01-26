Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's parsimonious bowling putting brake on Kiwi surge

Today at 2:03 PM
It's not a 132 surface but India was on the top of their game and execution of plans was quite brilliant. New Zealand started off quite well but Ravindra Jadeja kept the Kiwi batters on a leash. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise on Jadeja for his stunning bowling performance.
Kuldeep is enjoying it
Ok , So Kuldeep Finds A New Job ,After seeing Chahal and Jadeja performing so well.#NZvsIND #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zboGJ20Kn7— Mahirat 🤹🏏 (@GOATKingKohli) January 26, 2020
Well Done Jadeja
Today Super bowling for jadeja without boundaries #starikelungal— SriAnnamalai (@SriAnnamalai1) January 26, 2020
Jadeja is the best Indian all-rounder right now. #jadeja #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #NZvIND— 𝕬𝕸𝕬𝕽 𝕽𝕬𝕹𝕬 (@KingOfStallion) January 26, 2020
Jadeja cementing his place in the T20WC team like a BOSS. #INDvsNZ— Soham Banker (@sohambanker) January 26, 2020
Absolutely
Bowling changes from Virat today has been on dot 👏🏼👍🏼🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 26, 2020
India too should've given a chance to Pujara
Kane playing well #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/cL63HSAHKV— ً (@AmanCric19_) January 26, 2020
Chahal is our Ramos! In Chahal we trust
India playing with a 3-4-3 formation— Jaunty Jorginho (@chelsholic007) January 26, 2020
Chahal as a CB might backfire
Otherwise a good team#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/QDN4kqcfUz
True
Eden Park in Auckland is the best viewing ground because you get a feeling you are sitting on the 30 yard circle :) #INDvsNZ— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 26, 2020
Ravindra Jadeja should start some small sword celebration for wickets as well.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 26, 2020
Best thing about this series, is that no Manjrekar in the commentary box.....!!!!! #INDvsNZ— Abhradeep Saha (@angry_rantman) January 26, 2020
