Twitter reacts to KL Rahul manipulating umpire (yet again) to signal dead ball despite taking stance

The ODI series between India and Windies back in December was one of the better ODI series’ in recent times and it had its fair share of controversies and anti-climatic events. But whilst the most debated incident in that series was the run out of Ravindra Jadeja, another interesting incident which passed by without people noticing it was KL Rahul’s infamous ‘pull-out’ in the Cuttack ODI, where he, despite offering a shot, pulled out of his shot and somehow managed to convince the on-field umpire to signal a dead ball. People let it go as it was not that big a deal, thinking it was nothing but a one-off incident. But if today’s events are anything to go by, it just might not be.