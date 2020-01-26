Still believe Indian team needs MS Dhoni, states Suresh Raina

According to Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni still has a lot left to offer in Indian cricket setup and is looking fit while also training hard. Dhoni has not played any international game for India since the 2019 World Cup semifinal and has also not been offered a central contract by the BCCI this season.

MS Dhoni has offered a lot to Indian cricket as a whole and Suresh Raina held the opinion that Dhoni can more to offer for the Indian team. With India struggling to find experience in their middle-order and the T20 World Cup later this year, Raina felt that Dhoni still had a role to play in the Indian team.

"I want to see him (Dhoni) continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him," Raina told TOI.

IPL becomes a very crucial period for Dhoni if he has to restore his spot in the Indian cricket team, especially with the T20 World Cup being in October. With the likes of Rishabh Pant showing inconsistency and KL Rahul not being a regular keeper, there is still a great chance for Dhoni to make a last-ditch effort to get back into the Indian team.

"Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family," Raina asserted.

A lot is being spoken about MS Dhoni's retirement ever since he hasn't been given the central contract by the BCCI. Raina believed that just like the way in which Dhoni left Test cricket in 2014, he would retire from international cricket too. He felt that it was unfair on Dhoni to expect a statement from him about his retirement as he already has communicated whatever needed to be spoken with the captain and the team management.

"If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss," he added.