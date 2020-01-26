SA vs ENG | Vernon Philander handed demerit point for Jos Buttler send-off

Vernon Philander will not be getting the fairytale he hoped for, as the pacer has been fined 15% fine and handed a demerit point after he was seen spewing explicit language at Jos Buttler after dismissing him in the first innings of the fourth Test. And as if that wasn't enough, Philander also left the field with a suspected hamstring problem after bowling just 1.3 overs in England's second innings.

Philander had admitted his guilt on a charge of "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match," a release said.

The Buttler-Philander saga started when the wicketkeeper called Philander a "f****ng knobhead" during the second Test at Newlands, an act for which the Englishman walked away with a 15% fine and a demerit point. Philander's reprimand is also the second such incident in the ongoing fourth Test at Johannesburg, after England all-rounder Ben Stokes was also slapped with a fine and handed a demerit point for using inappropriate language against a spectator.