SA vs ENG | Ben Stokes slammed with fine and demerit point over Johannesburg row

Ben Stokes has been slammed with fine and a demerit point for breaching article 2.3 of the ICC code of conduct after he used obscene language while replying to the taunts of a fan. Stokes has accepted the charges levelled against him and sanctions though the demerit point is his first in 24 months.
With England on the verge of notching up their first series victory under Chris Silverwood, which will also be their first in more than 6 months, all-rounder Ben Stokes has landed himself in trouble. Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fees and handed a demerit point for breaching level 1 of the ICC code of conduct in the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.
The English all-rounder was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."
Stokes was caught up in banter with a spectator as he headed to the pavilion after being dismissed in Johannesburg by Anrich Nortje. Stokes used obscene language as he tried to get back to the taunts and was caught by the camera.
Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing required. On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth official Allahdien Palekar levelled the charges.
