Rishabh Pant needs to be on prowl to grab faintest of opportunities, suggests Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle feels that Rishabh Pant needs to be on the prowl at all times to regain his place in the side after losing it to KL Rahul recently. Bhogle has also opined that the Delhi lad should revert back to the domestic set-up and try regaining his lost charisma to make a strong come back.

It looks the talks surrounding the future of Rishabh Pant are nowhere close to an end after it was fuelled by KL Rahul’s promotion to the role of a keeper-batsman. Rahul who has been in tremendous form lately seems to be doing exceptionally well with the gloves too hence hindering the Delhi lad’s return.

Decorated cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle believes that Pant should go back to the domestic set up and hone his skills so as to push his way into the side. Bhogle feels that a lack of game time has affected the youngster's performance.

“He (Pant) strikes me as being a confidence player like everybody else. So I think if he goes to play for Delhi and wins them a couple of matches and realises the special talent then he might a difference,” Bhogle told Cricbuzz Live. “But it’s not as easy going back to domestic cricket and scoring runs.”

The 58-year-old advised the young gun to be ready at all times to grab the faintest of opportunities to claw back his way into the side. Bhogle shared that now only a Rahul injury can lead to an opening for Pant.

“Also these things change very quickly. We also have to see how KL Rahul adapts to both rules. So Pant has got to be ready at all times saying the tide as it turned against me can turn in my favour as well, so I gotta be ready when that happens. We never know which way it goes. So Rishabh has got to be ready for the time when the tide turns his way. You never know when Rahul picks up an injury and Pant gets a game. So he got to be ready for the game when it comes,” Bhogle signed off.