Rishabh Pant has to look after his own career, states Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev believed that although Rishabh Pant is a talented batsman, he is responsible for his own career and needs to be more consistent with the bat. Pant lost his place in India's limited-overs side after KL Rahul performed well with the bat in the middle order and also behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant for a long time now has been considered as a special talent but he has not quite been able to translate it into consistent scores. KL Rahul did well for India as a keeper and also batted well in the middle-order, giving skipper Virat Kohli an option of playing an extra batsman. This meant that Rishabh Pant lost his place in the playing eleven and now will have to wait for his chance. Kapil Dev believed that only Pant himself was responsible for his slump in form and felt that he needed to take more responsibility for his career.

"Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong,” Dev told Sportstar.

Hardik Pandya has been away from cricket for quite a long period of time now and the Indian team is missing his presence and the balance that he brings. He was expected to be fit for the New Zealand tour but could not recover in time. Kapil Dev explained why such injuries make it difficult for the bowlers to get fit quickly.

“When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured. You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them,” Dev asserted.

“Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That’s important. He has to look after himself."