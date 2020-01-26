Rishabh Pant has nobody to blame but himself, runs are his only way in, states Kapil Dev

Today at 6:21 PM
Kapil Dev believes that Rishabh Pant is the reason for his own undoing and runs are now the only way for him to crawl his back into the side. Pant lost his place in the side after KL Rahul kept wickets incredibly well after being asked to keep wickets in Mumbai when Pant suffered a concussion.
While KL Rahul has settled in effortlessly in his new role of a keeper-batsman, it has filled Rishabh Pant’s life with chaos and uncertainty. What started as just as concussion substitution has now evolved to become the pathway to accommodating both the inform batters Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the side.
While many acclaimed it as sheer bad luck on the young Delhi lad’s part, legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev hailed it as the fruit of Pant’s reaping. Kapil believes that getting runs under his belt is Pant’s last resort.
“The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest. Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong,” Kapil was quoted by TOI as saying so.
It was Pant’s concussion during the ODI against the Aussies in Mumbai that provided Rahul an opportunity in the first place but the latter has made full use of the chance and seems set to carry on as gloveman in the near future.
