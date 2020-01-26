PAK vs BAN | The wickets have been average and aren’t easy to bat on, feels Russell Domingo

Russell Domingo, echoing his captain’s call, has criticised Pakistan's “average pitches” which restricted shot-making in the first two T20Is. Domingo has also pointed out that the wickets weren’t favourable evident from the fact that the visitors could only put up 141 and 136 batting first.

It seemed like a do-over of the series opener as Bangladesh were trampled by 9 wickets by a dominant Pakistan side in the second encounter of the three-match T20I rubber. Choosing to bat first, Bangladesh yet again put up a timid total of 136 runs as Pakistan chased it down quite comfortably with 20 balls to spare.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has rained down on the “average” pitch provided for the fixture, echoing Bangla skipper Mahmudullah Riyad’s call. Domingo shared that the young batting line up struggled on the not so friendly pitch.

"The wickets have not been great and a little bit average. It was not easy to bat on them, the pitch was a bit better today but we have a very young batting line-up," Domingo was quoted by Cricket Next.

Although the South African was disappointed on losing his first assignment with the side with a match to spare, he consoled himself with the fact that the young visitors put up a good fight in the opening encounter and promised to work on the missing links with the World Cup lurking in the sight.

"We decided to bat first both times because it didn't look like an easy wicket to bat on and we thought that if we put up a respectable total we could test and squeeze their batsmen in the chase. I think we did that in the first match. This is my first tour with them and there is work to be done with them. We have all got things we need to improve upon and take our game to the next level," he conceded.