Our loss whenever MS Dhoni retires, feels Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev believes that whenever MS Dhoni decides to hang his boots, which will be sooner rather than later, it will be a bigger loss for the team and the fans. The 61-year-old former India captain also added that India is achieving great levels of success due to their bowlers, rather than batsmen.

All Indians fans felt and captain Virat Kohli, too, had expressed his disappointment over “those 45 minutes of bad cricket” in the World Cup semifinal. Dhoni was last seen in the said game, and many still believe that it was his run out that robbed India of the chance of making it to the final at Lord’s. In eight months, Dhoni hasn't made a return and with the T20 World Cup nearing, the questions surrounding the former captain’s retirement became more frequent. While opinions on this matter were still divided, India’s first World Cup-winning captain has backed the latest.

Kapil Dev believes that Dhoni, who was recently left out of BCCI’s annual central contracts list, will leave behind a huge void the day he decides to hang his boots, which will be any time soon.

“He has served the country so well, for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner rather than later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So, I don’t know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough. It will be our loss whenever he retires,” Dev was quoted as saying by Sports Star.

Amidst the ruckus of the ICC tournaments, India has been doing extremely well in the longest format and have secured the topmost position in the ICC Test Championship. The veteran all-rounder believes it’s more about the brilliant bowling attack than the batsmen, making a difference in the ‘batsman’s game’.

“The bowling attack is fabulous. We are winning matches not because of the batsmen, but because of great bowlers who are taking 20 wickets in a Test. That is the difference that we have had recently,” he asserted.