NZ v IND | Impressed with KL Rahul’s versatility, but credit bowlers for win, says VVS Laxman

Former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted that he was impressed with KL Rahul’s versatility, but credited the bowling attack for India’s seven-wicket win in the second T20I against New Zealand. Rahul guided India’s chase of 133 with an unbeaten 57, as India went 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Ever since he was pushed up the order at the World Cup because of Shikhar Dhawan’s injury, Rahul’s has hit the form of his life in white-ball. That this purple patch has continued even though the natural opener has been moved all over the batting order has impressed one and all, including the very special Laxman, who took to Twitter to acknowledge the same.

While Rahul has also impressed with his glovework, Laxman did not forget to credit the true heroes of the game for the Men in Blue, i.e. the bowlers. On the very same ground they conceded 200-plus on Friday, the same attack choked the Kiwis to just 132 for five from their 20 overs, making India’s chase easy.

"Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings. Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles. Great support from Shreyas Iyer. But this win was set up by the bowlers who did not let NZ batsman to get away #IndvsNZ," Laxman tweeted.

Rahul's knock, which came off 50 balls as he took up the anchor role with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli falling cheaply, including three boundaries and a couple of sixes.