IND vs NZ | Understanding of my game has helped me become more consistent, reveals KL Rahul

After guiding India to a 2-0 series lead in Auckland, KL Rahul has stated that he has understood his own game better which has, in turn, helped him become more consistent lately. The Karnataka batsman also added that he likes to keep the team ahead, a factor that's been helping him big time.

It was another day of KL Rahul domination as India sizzled their way to their second consecutive T20 wins of the series to put New Zealand under pressure. While his knock in the first-game was all about having fun on a small ground, he had to play a more guarded innings in the second dig due to the slow nature of the wicket. The process, however, hardly varied as the Karnataka opener put up his ninth 50+ score in the last 16 limited-overs internationals and accepted that the understanding of his own batting is helping him currently.

"Obviously different circumstances, the target was different and the pitch was different from what we played on a couple of days before. I knew what I had to do, I couldn't play the same way. I had a different responsibility. We lost Rohit and Kohli early, so I had to stay in there. I don't really know what to say about that (the consistent run of scores). The understanding of my game and reading my game has helped me to be more consistent," man-of-the-match Rahul said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

While he had a terrible 2018, he has been able to turn his fortunes around after 2019 IPL - where he was the second-highest run-scorer behind David Warner - and is currently one of the most consistent batsmen for India across the 20-over and 50-overs sides. Not only batting, but he has also taken the task of wicket-keeping in ODIs and T20s to emerge as a fine team man. On being asked about the same, Rahul stated that he is always ready to do anything that the team requires of him.

"I always need to keep the team ahead and what the team requires. I have come up with the right shots and the right answers. That's been my mantra over the last few games and in the T20 format," the 27-year-old concluded.

The third T20I of the series will be played on Wednesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.