ICC U19 World Cup | Hosts South Africa qualify for Super League on rain-hit day

South Africa were able to beat UAE by 23 runs through the DLS method, thanks to a strong batting performace as they booked their berth in the Super League. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka rolled over Japan while Zimbabwe had a comprehensive win over Scotland and England thumped Namibia to enter Plate League.

South Africa vs UAE

South Africa opted to bat first and decided to put the runs on the board. Jonathan Bird (43), Bryce Parsons (84) and Luke Beaufort (85) consolidated the hosts' position as they reached 253-3 with the stage set for a late flourish. However, they slumped to 289-8 and could not get the finish they needed. They somehow managed to reach 299, setting UAE a target of 300 to win the game. Sanchit Shama and Aryan Lakra bagged three wickets each for the UAE.

In reply, Vriitya Aravind (31) and Figy John (36*) provided a strong platform for UAE after they lost skipper Aryan Lakra early. UAE were 112-3 in the 24th over when rain stopped play and the batting side were 24 runs behind the DLS par score. No further play was possible and South Africa won the game by 24 runs.

Brief scores: South Africa U19 299/8 in 50 overs (Luke Beaufort 85, Bryce Parsons 84; Sanchit Sharma 3-57) beat UAE U19 112/3 in 23.5 overs (Figy John 36*; Pheko Moletsane 1-14) by 23 runs via the DLS Method

Sri Lanka vs Japan

Rain again curtailed the game to 22 overs per side and Japan batted first. They were blown away by the Sri Lankan bowlers and managed to score only 43 runs. Dilshan Madushanka, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel and Navod Paranavithana took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target very easily in 8.3 overs and with nine wickets in hand. Ravindu Rasantha remained unbeaten on 19. Although Sri Lanka had this resounding win, neither them nor Japan could qualify for the Super League phase.

Brief scores: Japan U19 43 in 18.3 overs ( Debashish Sahoo 9; Navod Paranavithana 2-2) lost to Sri Lanka U19 47/1 in 8.3 overs (Ravindu Rasantha 19*; Kento Dobell 1-15) by nine wickets.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe

This was yet another game that was affected by rain which made this a 42-over per side affair. Scotland batted first and were immediately in deep trouble at 18-4. But Kess Sajjad's 71-ball 68 helped Scotland recover and post a total of 140, setting Zimbabwe 141 to win. Sakhumuzi Ndlela took a four-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe had a great start to the chase Tadiwanashe Marumani laid the foundation for Zimbabwe with a fantastic 54-ball 85. Milton Shumba scored a 37-ball unbeaten 38 to provide the finishing touches to Zimbabwe's chase which was done and dusted in just 17.1 overs and Zimbabwe won the game comprehensively.

Brief scores: Scotland U19 140 in 37.2 overs (Kess Sajjad 68; Sakhumuzi Ndlela 4-27) lost to Zimbabwe U19 146/2 in 17.1 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 85; Jasper Davidson 1-17) by eight wickets.

England vs Namibia

Namibia batted first but their innings lasted just 27.5 overs as they were bowled out for 58. George Hill and Hamidullah Qadri, the Derbyshire off-spinner, were the pick of the England bowlers, taking four wickets each.

England made short work of the chase as it took only 11 overs for them to reach the target of 59. Sam Young's 33-ball unbeaten 39 meant that England finished their disappointing campaign on a high and will now be featuring in the Plate League.

Brief scores: Nigeria U19 58 in 27.5 overs (Sylvester Okpe 16; George Hill 4-12) lost to England U19 64/2 in 11 overs (Sam Young 39*; Rasheed Abolarin 1-11) by eight wickets.