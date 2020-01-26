Former cricketers’ applications pour in for women’s selection panel

Former India women cricketers including Neetu David, Jaya Sharma and Nooshin Al Khadeer have applied for a position in the women’s national selection panel. However, the BCCI are yet to confirm whether they will stick to their zonal policy when it comes to picking the five-member committee.

With the existing panel — headed by Hemlata Kala — finishing its term, the BCCI had invited applications from former cricketers to fill up the slots, with the age limit set to 60. Apart from the three, Laya Francis, Shyama Shaw, Renu Margrate and Venkatacher Kalpana have also confirmed their candidature ahead of the deadline on Friday.

The board had made it clear that applications will be invited from only those cricketers who have represented India internationally and have retired at least five years ago. However, the board is yet to clarify whether they will stick to its convention of appointing a representative from each of the five zones.

“The advertisement doesn’t specify anything, so it’s not clear whether the Board will scrap the zonal policy or continue with it,” one of the applicants told Sportstar.

A former left-arm spinner, Neetu has represented India in 10 Tests and 97 ODIs, picking up a total of 182 international wickets. Jaya, on the other hand, has played 77 ODIs to go with her lone Test and T20I, while Nooshin, an off-spinner, has featured in 78 ODIs, five Tests and two T20Is.