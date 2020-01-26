BBL 09 | Melbourne Stars put up embarrassing performance against Brisbane Heat, says Shane Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne labelled his former team Melbourne Stars as ‘embarrassing’ after they succumbed to a 71-run loss against Brisbane Heat on Saturday. Apart from Warne, fellow commentator Michael Vaughan also criticised the Stars, who suffered their third successive defeat.

Though the Stars are still at the top of the points table, courtesy of winning 10 of their opening 11 encounters, their recent form continued to worsen against on Saturday. Powered by a 37-ball 71 from AB de Villiers, the Brisbane Heat crushed the table-toppers by 71 runs on their own patch.

However, what irritated the former Stars player Warne and fellow commentator Vaughan was the behaviour of the players on the field. According to Fox Cricket, few Stars’ players were seen laughing on the bench as the team were losing wickets at regular intervals. Adam Zampa, meanwhile, was pictured laughing with Heat’s player Marnus Labuschagne as he was dismissed for one.

“I don’t like this at all. I said it was embarrassing... it’s getting worse. He should be showing disappointment at just getting out. I don’t like that. Poor is an understatement. Very, very ordinary. Extremely poor. I’ll actually go a bit further than that; that’s embarrassing. This is embarrassing. The top team in the competition,” Warne said, reported Hindustan Times.

“Zampa is out for one and he’s laughing with Marnus Labuschagne having a conversation. Your team are getting hammered,” Vaughan said.

Despite their fourth loss of the season, Stars continue to maintain a one-point lead over second-placed Sydney Sixers with 20 points from 14 matches.