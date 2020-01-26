Bangladesh to face Zimbabwe in one-off Test in February

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that the team will play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, starting from February 22. The teams will then travel to Chattogram where they will clash in three ODIs, which will be followed by two T20s in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host Zimbabwe for a one-off test starting on February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Prior to the Test, visitors Zimbabwe are scheduled to play a two-day practice game against a Board XI, that will start on February 18.
Post the one-off Test, both the teams will travel next to Chattogram where they are assigned to play the three One Day Internationals starting on March 1, after which they will then return to the national capital for two T20Is that will be played on March 9 and 11.
Currently, the Bangladesh T20I side is locking horns with Pakistan, where they are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series against their neighbours. Whilst one part of the team is currently in Pakistan playing in the T20Is, the Test specialists, on the other hand, led by skipper Mominul Haque, are training back home under batting consultant Neil McKenzie, who did not travel to Pakistan owing to security concerns.
The third and final T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on January 7 in Lahore, while the first of the two Tests will kick off on February 7 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe