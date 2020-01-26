Bangladesh to face Zimbabwe in one-off Test in February

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host Zimbabwe for a one-off test starting on February 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Prior to the Test, visitors Zimbabwe are scheduled to play a two-day practice game against a Board XI, that will start on February 18.

Post the one-off Test, both the teams will travel next to Chattogram where they are assigned to play the three One Day Internationals starting on March 1, after which they will then return to the national capital for two T20Is that will be played on March 9 and 11.