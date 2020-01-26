50-over cricket easier for Indian women's team compared to T20s, believes Diana Edulji

Former India international Diana Edulji feels that the India women’s side is a T20 side in making and have better odds in the 50 over World Cup. Days from the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, Edulji believes that the women in blue are totally dependent on their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Former Indian player Diana Edulji didn’t shy away from sharing that she believes that the India women’s side is still a long way from being a force to reckon in the shortest format. While wishing good luck to women in blue for the gala event Down Under, Edulji shared that their odds are much better in the 50 over World Cup.

The former left-arm spinner, who served in the Committee of Administrators (CoA), opined that the T20 side is heavily dependent on their captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

“My dream of getting one of the two World Cups is still pending and I hope the girls will do it. I think in T20I, it is a little difficult for us because we are not yet a T20I team as such. It all depends on Harman [Harmanpreet Kaur] and how she fires, but in 50 overs, we have a very good chance,” Edulji told Sportstar.

When the women's cricket team reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, the CoA was in power and Edulji shared her joy on being able to contribute to women’s cricket even off the field.

“I was happy that I could contribute something in lifting the game to a good level. They reached the final and played at Lord’s. It was a packed house, and that made everybody sit up and watch that yes, women’s cricket is there,” said the 63-year-old.