VIDEO | Nathan McSweeney denies Steve Smith certain six with outrageous back-pedalling single-handed flick

Running in from deep mid-wicket, back-pedalling, the youngster, just as the ball was about to land bang on the ropes, completely off-balance, put out an outstretched right hand to prevent it from hitting the boundary rope. And the ball stuck to his left hand, but in a fraction of a second, the Renegades man had the intelligence to flick it back on to the field in order to save four runs for his team. The youngster ended up diving outside the fence, but had incredibly, against all odds, saved four runs for his team. He denied Steve Smith what would have been his first six in the BBL in over six years.