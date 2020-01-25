Team management takes final call on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly finally opened up on team India’s move to promote KL Rahul to the post of keeper-batsman while sidelining Rishabh Pant as he shared that it's the team management’s call. Ganguly heaped praise on Rahul for his great form with the bat and wished more success for the 27-year-old.

While the form of Rishabh Pant on either side of the stumps was the talk of the town, no one quite expected that KL Rahul will be the one to overthrow the Delhi lad behind the stumps. Pant’s omission from the side seemed like collateral damage in the raging battle between Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul to cement their place in the side.

Opening up on the debate whether or not it’s right to hand the gloves to the Karnataka lad, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly played it diplomatically pointing out that it's the call of the team management. Ganguly also lauded Rahul for the tremendous job he is doing with the bat as he wished for the 27-year-old to flourish with the Men in Blue.

“Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of K.L. Rahul," Ganguly was quoted as saying by TOI.

"He (Rahul) has played well in ODIs and T20Is. He started well in Test cricket but has gone down slightly. But in limited overs cricket he has played really well and hope he continues all the good work but like I said, all these decisions are of the team management's," he added.

When asked about the race for the wicket-keeper's spot for this year's T20 World Cup, Ganguly repeated that its totally up to the selectors and team management and added that the final call will be theirs.

"The selectors, Virat and Ravi (Shastri) will decide that. Whatever they think, it'll happen that way."