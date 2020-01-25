BBL 2019-20 | Batting with Joshua Phillipe was great, that kid has a bright future, attests Steve Smith

Steve Smith has backed young Australian keeper and Sydney Sixers teammate Joshua Phillipe to have a bright future for Australia. Phillipe has become a big hit for the Sixers in the Big Bash League and was also deservedly offered an IPL contract by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Steve Smith won the man of the match award on his Big Bash League comeback for the Sydney Sixers and in the presentation ceremony, he identified Joshua Phillipe as a very exciting prospect and believed that he has a bright future ahead of him. The 22-year-old wicket-keeper batsman scored a 42-ball 61 to build the foundation for Sixers' victory.

"Batting with Phillipe was great, that kid has got a bright future. Seems calm even under pressure. We shouldn't put him under too much stress, he has a bright future," Smith said in a post-match chat.

Steve Smith was back playing for the Sydney Sixers after six long years and he marked his return with a fantastic 66 off just 40 balls to help his team win against the Melbourne Renegades. Smith batted so well that Aaron Finch's hundred for the Renegades went in vain and he was really happy about representing the Sixers.

"It's been six years since I've played BBL cricket, so it feels great playing for the Sixers. We have a great culture here. We've done whatever we can to finish second. Now need to see how things go with the Strikers," he added.