Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have taken pressure off Kohli, attests Harsha Bhogle

Today at 3:11 PM
Harsha Bhogle is mighty impressed by the resurgence of Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 and believes that him and KL Rahul being in this kind of touch relieves a lot of pressure off skipper Kohli. Iyer is slowly cementing his place at number four in limited-overs cricket as he continues piling on the runs.
It looks like 2020 will be the year youngster Shreyas Iyer cements his place at number 4 as he carries on his good run of form which started mid-way in 2019. Iyer is now busy piling runs across the limited-overs formats and looks to play a key role in the T20 World Cup Down Under.
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle seems to be overjoyed with Iyer’s resurgence at No.4 and believes that the young Mumbai lad is maturing as he advances up the ladder in international cricket. Bhogle shared that with fitting into his role as No.4, he is releasing a lot of pressure off skipper Virat Kohli.
“He (Iyer) was in complete control of his innings in Auckland. So now you have got KL Rahul at the top and Shreyas Iyer on either side of Virat Kohli. So when you got a Rahul and an Iyer on either side of Kohli that will take a lot of pressure off Virat. Not even bringing in Rohit Sharma into the picture, you have got two young guns who play a very modern variety of T20 cricket,” Bhogle told on Cricbuzz Live.
As Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the breakout star of 2019, continue to dominate at the top of the order, skipper Kohli now has the freedom to go all out on the opposition with Iyer standing tall at No.4. The emergence of the two youngsters has added a new dimension to the Indian side as they look to conquer the gala event Down Under.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.