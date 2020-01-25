Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have taken pressure off Kohli, attests Harsha Bhogle

“He (Iyer) was in complete control of his innings in Auckland. So now you have got KL Rahul at the top and Shreyas Iyer on either side of Virat Kohli. So when you got a Rahul and an Iyer on either side of Kohli that will take a lot of pressure off Virat. Not even bringing in Rohit Sharma into the picture, you have got two young guns who play a very modern variety of T20 cricket,” Bhogle told on Cricbuzz Live.