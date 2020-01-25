Reports | Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad front-runners to replace MSK Prasad as chief selector

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Venkatesh Prasad are reportedly front-runners to head the National selection Committee which was earlier led by MSK Prasad, while Ajit Agarkar has also shown interest. BCCI will appoint Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to decide the replacements on January 27.

MSK Prasad's tenure as chairman of India's national senior selection committee came to an end after serving from Sep 2016 to Jan 24 2020, and while the former wicketkeeper's replacement has not been made official, it will soon be declared via a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on January 27.

Active commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad have shown their interest and are reportedly front-runners to don the new role. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar, who played 220 games across formats and was also the former chairman of Mumbai Selection Committee, has also reportedly shown interest in donning the selector's role.

Owing to the BCCI stating that no individual can head the committee for more than 5 years in a selection committee, Sivaramakrishnan is fresh to serve 3 years, while Prasad may only be eligible for a shorter stint.

In the past, players who have represented India at the international stage for a brief period donning the national selectors' role have been heavily criticised by the media but Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Venkatesh Prasad bring experience to the camp as they had successful careers for India both off and on the field. In addition to this, Venkatesh Prasad also served as junior selector from 2015 to 2018.