Reports | Controversy erupts as Delhi drop Lalit Yadav for Bengal clash

Delhi have dropped Lalit Yadav, who landed an IPL contract for his power hitting, and have brought in batsman Himmat Singh, amidst controversy. Pacer Ankit Beniwal has also been drafted into the squad as a net bowler, while left-arm quick Pawan Suyal has also returned to the team post an injury.

Controversy has kicked in ahead of Delhi's Ranji game against Bengal at Eden Gardens on Monday, with unknown pace bowler Ankit Beniwal being added to the Delhi squad. Sources say that the pacer has been drafted only because of the interference of incumbent president Rakesh Bansal, who is also the brother of former vice president Sneh Bansal, who was removed from the DDCA.

“Normally, Delhi pick 15 players along with two net bowlers which are from the probables list. We have Ranji pacers like Vikas Tokas and Pranshu Vijayaran, who could have travelled with squad. Instead a bowler called Ankit Beniwal, who rarely hits 110 kmph (70 mph) has been sent as net bowler for Bengal game,” said a senior DDCA office-bearer, reported Sportstar.

Delhi Captain Dhruv Shorey and coach Bhaskar also reportedly opted out of the selection meeting as they did not want to be a part of this fracas. It is also being said that Pawan Suyal, who recovered from a groin injury he picked up in the Hyderabad game, despite being fit, was initially ignored, before being later forced to be included in the squad.

Startling news also came when batsman Himmat Singh was picked in place of Lalit Yadav, who was demoted to the U-23 team despite impressing one and all and having landed his maiden IPL contract.

“It was baffling that two selectors were against Suyal’s inclusion despite him being declared fit by the physio. It required a phone call from a current India player and Delhi star to have a chat with an office-bearer and ask the selectors to include Suyal.

“Chairman of selectors Bantoo wants to include leg-spinner Tejas Barokha in every Ranji game but has not been successful. Knowing fully well that Eden Gardens will be a seamer-friendly wicket, why Lalit who can also bat was relegated instead of Tejas (when left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra is in the squad) is beyond comprehension,” said the official, who was privy to selection committee meeting chaired by Bantoo.