Reports | Ben Stokes might face disciplinary action for verbally abusing spectator

Ben Stokes, who was dismissed for just 2 runs in England’s first innings on Friday, could face disciplinary action for verbally abusing a spectator on his way back to the dressing room. Stokes’ foul-mouthed rant was picked up by the host broadcaster and later went viral on social media.

Ben Stokes has found himself in hot water after indulging in a verbal spat with a spectator on Day 1 of the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. After being dismissed by right-arm quick Anrich Nortje, Stokes, on his way back to the dressing room, Stokes was caught uttering the words -"Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***”- to the spectator, which was picked up by the host broadcaster. According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Stokes might have been potentially invoked by the spectator, who apparently referred to the English all-rounder as ‘Ed Sheeran’.

An official confirmation from the ICC on Stokes’ penalty is expected soon, but the all-rounder could be found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of ICC's Code of Conduct which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an international match". In such a case, Stokes could be slapped with one demerit point against his name.

Should the match referee find him guilty of breaching Article 3.3, however, relating to "threat of assault on a player, team official, or spectator", the all-rounder could be handed out five or six demerit points and a suspension. The 28-year-old, however, apologized for his actions and said that he regretted using profanity, but did confirm that he was subjected to abuse from a crowd member.

“I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way. As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd,” Stokes said in a statement on Friday, reported Cricbuzz.

"I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world. Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win."

Ben Stokes just replied to a kid with “say it to me outside the ground, you fucking four eyed cunt”



😐😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/jIIH5vnhJs — Cricket Comedy (@CricketComedy_) January 24, 2020