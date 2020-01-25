Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Karnataka one outright win away from getting back on track, believes Abhimanyu Mithun

Karnataka skipper Abhimanyu Mithun isn’t wasting his breath over his side’s dwindling chances of making it to the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy as he believes that they are just one outright win away from it. Mithun is confident that the batting line up will step up against the Railways.

After a dominant run in the limited-over tournaments, domestic heavyweights Karnataka find themselves in a muddle as their chances to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals look bleak. After conquering the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy, Karnataka loom at seventh in the combined Elite A and B table.

In the meantime, Karnataka skipper Abhimanyu Mithun isn’t breaking his breath over the issue at hand as he believes that his side is just one win away from getting back on track. Karnataka face the Railways in their next fixture away from home and need to win it so as to salvage their quarter-final hopes.

“We are feeling good. Everyone is in a positive frame of mind. R. Samarth has been batting really well. And we know we can get 20 wickets. If we win this next game outright, it will keep our campaign on track,” he was quoted as saying so by Sportstar.

The major concern of the side has been their inconsistent batting line up with no centuries in their camp five matches into the season. Teen talent Devdutt Parikkal, the side’s top scorer, and R Samarth are the only batters who seem to be holding up the line-up. But Mithun believes that a good wicket in Delhi will boost the mindset of his batters after a couple of tough games against Mumbai and Saurashtra.

“In the coming few games, I feel you will see three or four batsmen score big hundreds,” said Mithun.

“We played on very tough wickets in the last two games (Mumbai and Saurashtra). The way they batted in those crucial situations showed a lot of character. We won against Mumbai and we saved the match against Saurashtra. The Railways match will be on a good wicket. And then we have two home games, where everyone knows how the pitch will behave.”