Pakistan won’t participate in 2021 WT20 if India don’t visit the country for Asia Cup, claims Wasim Khan

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that Pakistan won’t go to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup if the latter don’t visit them for the Asia Cup. Pakistan were given the rights to host the T20 Asia Cup this year, but the BCCI has been strictly against it right from the start.

Earlier, in December 2018, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were granted the rights to host the Asia Cup 2020 by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). At that point, when Pakistan had still not hosted Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, it was unclear if the matches will be played in Pakistan or the UAE. After the announcement was made, the BCCI requested that the PCB shift the venue from Pakistan to elsewhere due to ongoing security concerns. However, in May 2019, the ACC confirmed that Pakistan will host the tournament.

Following BCCI’s resistance, it was announced by the ACC earlier this month that the tournament was moved from Pakistan. The final venue for the tournament is now supposed to be disclosed in February. Incidentally, Wasim Khan has rubbished reports that speculated that Pakistan has given up its hosting rights of the T20 Asia Cup. The PCB CEO has also claimed that Pakistan will opt out of the 20201 T20 World Cup if India don’t travel for the T20 Asia Cup this year.

"It is not the prerogative of the PCB or the ICC to change the host as it was the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). We are currently considering two venues to host the Asia Cup. If India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there," Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home and the Bangla team is supposed to come back for two ICC World Test Championship matches later.