Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey reprimanded for comments on air

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey got into a bit of trouble after the comments he made during commentary in the game between the Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers. Hussey, in a cheeky way, spoke about gaining a competitive advantage over the opposition by getting to know the pitch by using spikes on it.

"You just want to see what the pitch is like, Brendon. You want to dot every I and cross every t and try to get a competitive advantage over the opposition," Hussey said while in the commentary box.

This did not go down well as he later accepted the charge of passing comments that caused demeanour to the game of cricket and he also later apologized for it.

"Prior to the start of play, only the captain and team coach may walk on the pitch to assess its condition. Spiked footwear is not permitted at this time," Cricket Australia said in a statement, according to cricket.com.au.

Hussey later cleared that it was just a light-hearted moment but also accepted the charges against him. He realized that he did not set the right example for viewers who watched the game of cricket.

"I would like to apologize for my comments made at our match against the Strikers on Wednesday," Hussey said.

"These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators. I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realize that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this, I apologize," he further added.