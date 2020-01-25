IND vs NZ | We didn't put enough pressure on Indian batsmen, feels Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor accepted that New Zealand let India off the hook and let them settle easily and score properly and that was one of the main reasons why New Zealand lost the first T20I. The hosts missed a run-out chance and bowled poor line and length as India chased the target with one over to spare.

India got off to a fantastic start in their tour of New Zealand as they beat the hosts by six wickets, chasing down 204 with an over to spare. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli consolidated the Indian chase after they lost Rohit Sharma early and Shreyas Iyer's late blitz was enough to help India win comfortably. Ross Taylor later accepted that New Zealand did not capitalize on the chances that they got in the field.

"In India's batting, we were not able to get those quick dots and get the rate up to put them under pressure at 10-11 (per over). We were stuck at nine and a half for a long time (and couldn't restrict them) and on Eden Park batsmen always feel comfortable," Taylor said in the post-match press conference.

Eden Park was a small ground and Taylor felt that batting first it was difficult to understand what a par score was. In the end, as it stood, even 203 was not enough.

"A lot of times when you play at Eden Park wind is a factor and you are able to attack from both ends. It was hard to know what a good total is. They won with an over to spare so we were definitely 10-15 runs short," Taylor asserted.

"What they did better was we lost couple of wickets in crucial stages and the new batsmen were not able to get the momentum or rotate strike."

The game looked to be in balance when India needed 60 runs from 6 overs and two relatively new batsmen in the form of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey were at the crease. But Iyer played brilliant counter-attacking cricket and New Zealand just had no answer to his onslaught.

"He (Iyer) is not very experienced in international cricket, but in a pressure situation made it look easy with some of those boundaries. If he had got out, then a new batsman coming in and couple of dots would have made the run rate up," he added.