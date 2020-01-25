IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli instrumental in Team India’s success, admits Ravi Shastri

Today at 12:47 PM
Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that it’s the inevitable influence of captain Virat Kohli on the team that has brought about success for India. The India head coach has hailed Kohli for maintaining the team in great shape, hence being an inspiration to his boys across all three formats.
Team India, who are currently touring New Zealand for a full-fledged series across formats, started their campaign with a win against the hosts, in the first T20I in Auckland. Kohli contributed a 32-ball 45 in India’s chase of 204 runs whilst KL Rahul (56 off 27) and Shreyas Iyer (58* off 29) stood out. The team collectively looks in great form ahead of the WT20.
Shastri felt that the Indian team is in great shape due to the energy injected by skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli has led the Indian team brilliantly in all three formats and Shastri believes that it is his motivation that lifts the entire team up even when their backs are to the wall.
“The reasons why this team has been successful is because it comes from the top. When you have a leader who's as passionate as he is in whatever format of the game he plays, and leads by example, when it comes to sheer consistency, the quality of batting that he brings to the table, you know, it is infectious. And it starts rubbing off on other players to improve the individual performance as well as, you know, the effort they put in towards the team. So I would say that he is instrumental, setting standards for everyone to emulate,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
