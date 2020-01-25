IND vs NZ | Need to be more aggressive with ball to contain India, attests Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi believes that Kiwi bowlers need to be more aggressive so as to contain the world-class Indian batting lineup if they are looking to conquer the five-match T20I rubber. Sodhi admitted that it’s tough to run through the visitors’ batting line up but has faith in his skipper Kane Williamson.

India thundered past New Zealand in their backyard to a comfortable six-wicket win riding their home season momentum. The Kiwi bowlers were all over the park as the visitors chased down their highest target in the format away from home with an over to spare.

New Zealand leggie Ish Sodhi urged his fellow bowlers to be more aggressive so as to contain the Indian batting line up as they failed to defend 203 in Auckland. Sodhi feels that aggressive spells put pressure on the opposition and that is something the Kiwis missed in the series opener.

"We put 200 on the board again. If we can look to be more aggressive with the ball that attitude will be a great learning from the first game. If we are going to go for runs or miss out on a couple opportunities for wickets, you only learn after you try it out," Sodhi told Cricket Next.

"You have to see how the game is going on. But it differs from batsman to batsman and bowler to bowler. You have to discuss with the captain and the bowling group as well.”

While Sodhi admitted that it is a tough ask to stand up to the mighty Indian batting line up which boasts of some of the best in the World, the 27-year-old has faith in his skipper Kane Williamson that he will come up with a plan to turn the tide.

"They have five or six world class batsmen in their side and it will always be difficult to contain them at the best of times. Eden Park with its boundary size is a challenge as well," said Sodhi, who took 2 for 36 on Friday.

"Kane was good with the bowlers at end of the game and the thinking as a bowling group was that we have to take wickets. 45 from 4 overs would be decent here but it won't be on many other grounds. So we have to make the aggressive shift for the next game but we did really good with 200 runs on the board. We just need to defend it better."