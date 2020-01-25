IND vs NZ | Aim is to stay till end and finish games off for the team, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, whose immaculate 29-ball 58 helped team India take a 1-0 lead over the hosts, has revealed that his primary aim is to finish off games for the team, no matter how much time he spends. Iyer also revealed that spending time with Rohit and Kohli has helped him mature as a player.

At one point in time, when KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed in a span of 7 deliveries, it looked like India were all but headed for a defeat. However, that was when young Shreyas Iyer defied all odds and took it upon himself to finish the game off for the country. Along with valuable contributions from Manish Pandey and Shivam Dube, Iyer's 29-ball 58 helped the team get over the line and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

And the middle-order batsman, speaking post the match, revealed that it was key for the team to build one big partnership, as they knew that the small ground was there for the taking for batsmen to belt boundaries all over the ground.

"We needed one important partnership, ground was small and in four overs 50 can also be made in this ground, so we decided one boundary an over and then Bowker also comes under pressure," said Iyer post the match in Chahal TV.

It was also the second instance in as many games that Iyer finished the game off for India, with him doing the same against Australia in Bengaluru a few days ago. The 25-year-old revealed that his primary goal was to finish off games for the team and stay till the end, no matter how much time he spends in the middle.

"When you hit a six to finish a march, the feeling is special. My aim is to always finish games whatever time I spend on the pitch. We have players like Virat and Rohit Bhai who finish games and staying with them helps you learn."