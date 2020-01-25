IND A vs NZ A | Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of 'A' tour with fractured wrist

Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who scalped two wickets for India A in the first unofficial ODI against New Zealand A, has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a fractured wrist. The bowler will now return to the country and undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In what comes as a blow for the India A team that's currently touring New Zealand, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to a fractured wrist, an injury that he sustained during the first unofficial ODI against New Zealand at Lincoln on January 22. Khaleel did manage to bowl 8 overs in that game, picking up two important wickets, but is now set to face a somewhat lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22," read an official statement from the BCCI on January 25 (Saturday).

"His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation," the statement further read.

Having scalped six wickets in the first two matches of the tour - including a four-wicket haul in the warm-up game prior to the first unofficial ODI - Khaleel was expected to spearhead the touring Indian A team, but this comes as a significant blow to both the player and the team. The BCCI have, however, not yet announced a replacement for the 22-year-old in the squad.