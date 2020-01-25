ICC U19 World Cup | Ravi Bishnoi spins a web as India register three from three

Today at 10:14 AM
In a rain-affected game, Ravi Bishnoi picked up a 4-wicket haul as India comfortably beat New Zealand by 44 runs and remained unbeaten in the group phase of the tournament. India scored 115 losing no wickets in their 23 overs and in reply New Zealand could only score 147 of the 192 runs needed.
India vs New Zealand
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena gave India a brilliant start as both negotiated the new ball cautiously and then put the loose balls away for boundaries. India were 103-0 when rain arrived and 21 overs had been bowled. Another rain-break after a couple of overs meant that it was the end of India's innings and they had scored 115 from their 23 overs. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 57 while Saxena remained unbeaten on 52* as New Zealand were set a revised target of 192 in their 23 overs to win the game.
In reply, New Zealand got off to a flyer as they scored 51 runs for no loss in their first five overs. The black Caps looked to be cruising but then Ravi Bishnoi struck removing Ollie White, breaking an important partnership. Rhys Mariu (42 off 31 balls) and Fergus Lellman (31 off 19 balls) tried to keep up with the required run-rate. But Indian spinners Bishnoi and Atharva Ankolekar managed to pick wickets at regular intervals and restricted the run-scoring. Bishnoi ended up picking four wickets while Ankolekar picked up three as New Zealand were bowled out for 147, handing India a comfortable victory by 44 tuns.
Brief scores: India 115/0 in 23 overs (Yashavsi Jaiswal 57*, Divaynsh Saxena 52*) beat New Zealand 147 in 21 overs (Rhys Mariu 42; Ravi Bishnoi 4-30) by 44 runs via the DLS Method.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Rain played spoilsport as the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off. Rain interrupted the game twice due to which it was reduced to 37 overs per side. Bangladesh batted first and were in deep trouble at 106 for 9, only for another rain break saving the day for them and making sure that the teams shared points. Muhammad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he picked up a four-wicket haul while Tanzid Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 34.
Brief scores: Bangladesh Under-19 106/9 (Tanzid Hasan 34; Mohammad Khan 4-30) v Pakistan Under-19
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Divyansh Saxena
- Atharva Ankolekar
- Icc U 19 World Cup
- Indian Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.