ICC U19 World Cup | Ravi Bishnoi spins a web as India register three from three

In reply, New Zealand got off to a flyer as they scored 51 runs for no loss in their first five overs. The black Caps looked to be cruising but then Ravi Bishnoi struck removing Ollie White, breaking an important partnership. Rhys Mariu (42 off 31 balls) and Fergus Lellman (31 off 19 balls) tried to keep up with the required run-rate. But Indian spinners Bishnoi and Atharva Ankolekar managed to pick wickets at regular intervals and restricted the run-scoring. Bishnoi ended up picking four wickets while Ankolekar picked up three as New Zealand were bowled out for 147, handing India a comfortable victory by 44 tuns.