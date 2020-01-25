All for what's happening in NCA under Rahul Dravid, states Ravi Shastri

Today at 10:34 AM
Ravi Shastri backed the kind of awareness that Rahul Dravid has been imparting to the youngsters about doping and banned substances at the National Cricket Academy. The India head coach sternly believes that young players need to be educated about banned substances as unawareness can ruin careers.
Shastri believes that it is important to educate young cricketers about banned substances because lack of information can affect a player's career, an example being Prithvi Shaw. Young Shaw, who had a fantastic start to his international career scoring his maiden Test hundred against the West Indies, had his celebration cut-short quite soon in his career. Despite showing signs of promise, the prodigy had to miss out on eight months of cricket due to doping charges. The reason was his lack of knowledge about the banned substance in the cough syrup. This episode highlighted how important it is to educate the youngsters about doping and banned substances. That is exactly what Rahul Dravid is doing at the NCA and India head coach Ravi Shastri has completely backed the decision of Dravid to educate the youngsters about the same.
"I am all for that happening in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) with Rahul Dravid in charge. It is also is a requirement because in this day and age with all these dope tests and everything happening, awareness has to be created as to where you can go wrong, or where you should be very particular. Just like you do it with the anti-corruption unit," Shastri told Sportstar.
“Similarly, even in this you have to be very careful because today when you're not part of the team, suppose you fall sick and you take a medication, say for example, a cough syrup that has a banned substance in that could keep you out of the game for a year or two. So you know, that kind of education at a young age will be very helpful and it should come from the NCA."
