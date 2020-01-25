All for what's happening in NCA under Rahul Dravid, states Ravi Shastri

Shastri believes that it is important to educate young cricketers about banned substances because lack of information can affect a player's career, an example being Prithvi Shaw. Young Shaw, who had a fantastic start to his international career scoring his maiden Test hundred against the West Indies, had his celebration cut-short quite soon in his career. Despite showing signs of promise, the prodigy had to miss out on eight months of cricket due to doping charges. The reason was his lack of knowledge about the banned substance in the cough syrup. This episode highlighted how important it is to educate the youngsters about doping and banned substances. That is exactly what Rahul Dravid is doing at the NCA and India head coach Ravi Shastri has completely backed the decision of Dravid to educate the youngsters about the same.