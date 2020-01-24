 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Shreyas Iyer's stunning performance to seal victory over New Zealand

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:49 PM

    After being set a target of 204, Rahul and Kohli set the tone early for India, but their dismissals in quick succession put the victory in jeopardy. However, Shreyas Iyer then struck a stunning 29-ball 58 to guide the team home. The Twitterati lavished praise on the young gun for his stunning knock.

    Hahahaha!

    What a classy player he is!

    Exactly!

    Shreyas Iyer is the next big thing in Indian Cricket. Or wait, is he already big?

    The last six from Iyer was lit AF!🔥

    Hahaha! That's like my boy.

    A mixture of pure class and pure MASS!

    Take a bow, Shreyas Iyer.

