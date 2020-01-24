Twitter reacts to Shreyas Iyer's stunning performance to seal victory over New Zealand

Today at 3:49 PM
After being set a target of 204, Rahul and Kohli set the tone early for India, but their dismissals in quick succession put the victory in jeopardy. However, Shreyas Iyer then struck a stunning 29-ball 58 to guide the team home. The Twitterati lavished praise on the young gun for his stunning knock.
January 24, 2020
#NZvsIND wow what a shot that from #KLRahul #TeamIndia certainly pulling the right triggers #Kohli @BCCI @StarSportsIndia @HotstarPremium #NZvsIND #indvsnz #AskStar pic.twitter.com/rJHBqCMp9n— Ashish Singh Rajput آشیش سنگھ راجپوت (@singhlive2win) January 24, 2020
Shreyas Iyer is now worried about all the messages he will receive from girls.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 24, 2020
Shreyas Iyer has solved the middle of the middle order problem of India.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 24, 2020
WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT!— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 24, 2020
Shreyas Iyer finishes off the match for #TeamIndia with a HUGE six! India start off the 5 match T20I series with a win.#NZvsIND #PlayBold
Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style, great game of cricket!! KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and then Shreyas Iyer batted beautifully. Both Rahul and Iyer secured a fifty each! India leads the 5 match series with 1-0.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 24, 2020
As Ian Smith called in the commentary box "Remember This Name!!"— Samagra Adhikari (@samagra_1) January 24, 2020
Shreyas Iyer, you little beauty..💙👑#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/P5UqLFRYmm
Well played team India.... KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer shines again... 🎊🎊🎊 #INDvsNZ— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 24, 2020
Shreyas Iyer 💥 Brilliant Knock And Finished With A SIX!!! 🔥 #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/QOs3gaQ3f4— Shankar (@shanmsd) January 24, 2020
People who told Shreyas iyer cannot play pacers ,after watching the same Iyer to deal with Tim Southee hitting fours and sixes. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/qgmdsNTAPY— Subham (@subhsays) January 24, 2020
