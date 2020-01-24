Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s incredible balance to swoop in boundary-line catch

Today at 1:33 PM
Rohit Sharma’s lazy elegance has often made the fans and experts go berserk but the same can’t be said about his fielding. He is lazy on the field as he is while batting, which nearly cost India today, but he swapped in a fine catch while keeping his balance intact on the boundary line.
If one gives the option of sleeping all day and get paid for it, Rohit Sharma might become the first person to raise his hand. His lazy elegance might have given the reputation of a fine limited-overs batsman, but he is often the most immovable body while fielding. Today, however, the Mumbaikar showed his incredible balance at the boundary line of the small Eden Park stadium and sent the Indian-dominated Auckland to a frenzy.
After the duo of Colin Munro and Martin Guptill made India suffer in the powerplay, the Men in Blue needed a wicket desperately. With the wicket doing all but a little, medium-fast bowlers had to do the tough job, and Shivam Dube delivered. On the penultimate ball of the eighth over, Dube bowled a back of length delivery to Guptill.
It was a freebie for a free-flowing Guptill who rocked back on the pull as the ball hit the top of the bat to race towards deep square leg. The Indian vice-captain was right on the money, his eyes were set on the ball. After grabbing the ball once, he let the ball go in the air to keep his balance intact. In what has become a regulation for the T20 catching specialists nowadays, he stumbled backward in the process to complete the catch. In between the entire process, the Indian opener had already run back inside and found enough time to ensure that the catch was taken.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Video: Rohit Sharma Outstanding Catch In Today's Match!— Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@Im_Ro45FC) January 24, 2020
Watch & Retweet And Don't Forget To Follow Our Page! #TeamIndia #NZvsIND#RohitSharma #NZAvINDApic.twitter.com/fZ63uN6Dmc
Hitman become superman— Saurabh Tripathi (@Saurabh89663851) January 24, 2020
😍😍😍🔥 #Hitman #Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/tt4kZT5VUt— Karthi Str (@KarthiKDCraze) January 24, 2020
What a catch..😲🔥@ImRo45 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YUor8mvoMk— தளபதி_Achu❤️🔥ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@Thalapathyachu) January 24, 2020
A brilliant catch taken by our HITMAN— jersy no 45 videos (@Hitmanvideos) January 24, 2020
@ImRo45 #RohitSharma #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Xp7iyvgfym
Aahhaaa simply an amazing catch by Rohit Sharma 😎🙌— Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) January 24, 2020
Sharma ji superb 👏👏
Shivam Dube 👍
Martin Guptil (30), well played 👏👍#NZAvINDA #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/olobXLNo0d
Super catch Rohit👏👏👏 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/P61hAezSzB— Moonwalk🌑 (@Moonwalk9999) January 24, 2020
Sharmaji ke ladke ka catch dekha #NZvIND @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/kKqNO4fsHt— Meet Ishaan 🇮🇳 (@ishaanmeet) January 24, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Martin Guptill
- Colin Munro
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Tim Southee
- Rohit Sharma
- Kl Rahul
- Shreyas Iyer
- Manish Pandey
- Virat Kohli
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Jasprit Bumrah
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.