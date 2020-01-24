Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s incredible balance to swoop in boundary-line catch

It was a freebie for a free-flowing Guptill who rocked back on the pull as the ball hit the top of the bat to race towards deep square leg. The Indian vice-captain was right on the money, his eyes were set on the ball. After grabbing the ball once, he let the ball go in the air to keep his balance intact. In what has become a regulation for the T20 catching specialists nowadays, he stumbled backward in the process to complete the catch. In between the entire process, the Indian opener had already run back inside and found enough time to ensure that the catch was taken.