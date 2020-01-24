 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s incredible balance to swoop in boundary-line catch

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:33 PM

    Rohit Sharma’s lazy elegance has often made the fans and experts go berserk but the same can’t be said about his fielding. He is lazy on the field as he is while batting, which nearly cost India today, but he swapped in a fine catch while keeping his balance intact on the boundary line.

    If one gives the option of sleeping all day and get paid for it, Rohit Sharma might become the first person to raise his hand. His lazy elegance might have given the reputation of a fine limited-overs batsman, but he is often the most immovable body while fielding. Today, however, the Mumbaikar showed his incredible balance at the boundary line of the small Eden Park stadium and sent the Indian-dominated Auckland to a frenzy.

    After the duo of Colin Munro and Martin Guptill made India suffer in the powerplay, the Men in Blue needed a wicket desperately. With the wicket doing all but a little, medium-fast bowlers had to do the tough job, and Shivam Dube delivered. On the penultimate ball of the eighth over, Dube bowled a back of length delivery to Guptill.

    It was a freebie for a free-flowing Guptill who rocked back on the pull as the ball hit the top of the bat to race towards deep square leg. The Indian vice-captain was right on the money, his eyes were set on the ball. After grabbing the ball once, he let the ball go in the air to keep his balance intact. In what has become a regulation for the T20 catching specialists nowadays, he stumbled backward in the process to complete the catch. In between the entire process, the Indian opener had already run back inside and found enough time to ensure that the catch was taken.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

