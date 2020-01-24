Twitter reacts to New Zealand making a mess of simple run-out twice on one ball

New Zealand are normally known for their fine fielding ability but the mess-up that happened at the Eden Park in Auckland today was criminal to say the least. While KL Rahul was caught in the middle of the crease, a run-out was there for the taking but the hosts made a mess of it, twice.

KL Rahul looked at his fluent best, whacking the hell out of the Kiwi bowlers. New Zealand seemed clueless in the process but like a farmer dancing at the first arrival of rain in summer, Kiwi fielders squandered two chances on the same delivery - thanks to over-excitement - and were left to rue their own luck.

On the second delivery of the sixth over, Rahul hit Hamish Bennett's delivery to short cover and a run looked difficult. While Rahul looked in stutter, not being ready to take the single, Kohli pushed him for the run and even reached half-way mark when Rahul started his run. The confusion ensued in the middle meant the cover fielder had more time than he thought for the throw and a direct-hit run-out was there for the taking.

The direct throw missed the target but the mid-wicket fielder backing up also had a chance to effect the run-out in the second attempt. It was almost a tragicomedy as he made a mess of the throw. Instead of throwing it to Bennett, who was backing up, the ball reached Tim Southee. A direct throw could have been the end of Rahul's story for the day but it was Rahul’s day to conquer the Kiwi challenge.

Rahul continued his domination but New Zealand would go back to the drawing board to reflect upon a bad day at the office as far as their fielding is concerned.

Eh kya tha Ben Stokes! :D :D

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Shit (@good__shit__) on Jan 24, 2020 at 1:33am PST

Lucky enough!

Itna galti kaisa hoti bhai!! :D :P :P

New Zealand walo, itne chance to Rahul gandhi ko nahi mile jitne tumhr KL Rahul ne aaj run-out ke de diye — Ayan 🌈 (@AyanCalls) January 24, 2020

Unlucky NZ!😂

Incredible drama!

What was that guys, absolutely terrible call but luckily KL Rahul survives runout. Otherwise it'd have been terrible way to get out. Need to avoid these mixups!#NZvsIND #ViratKohli #CricketLive #Cricbuzzlive #Cricket — Rahulkm (@Rahulkm66) January 24, 2020

Hahahaha! MR.SACRIFCE!

Lol!😂😂😂😂😂

Looked like!

KL Rahul got some luck!

But both are back in the dressing room now!

The chase master #kingkohli and the new mr sacrifice #KLRahul making the chase look easy #NZvsIND — kamlesh porwal (@kporwal81) January 24, 2020