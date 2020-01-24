Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s failed attempt to do an MS Dhoni-no-look back-flick

For the longest time in ODI cricket, MS Dhoni was the ultimate cricketer. And if 15 years of highlights in international cricket were not enough, one can just ask Ross Taylor and he would tell you how MS Dhoni outfoxed him for a mistake that he had committed only for a fraction of a second, literally. However, with KL Rahul behind the stumps this time, Taylor could afford to gamble and he did. But such has been the spirit of that position that Rahul decided to turn the clock back, to do something that had an MS Dhoni copyright written on it.