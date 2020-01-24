Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s failed attempt to do an MS Dhoni-no-look back-flick

Today at 2:19 PM
MS Dhoni’s no-flick run-out to dismiss Ross Taylor in 2016 has been a part of the cricketing lore for the sheer audacity and craft involved in the dismissal. KL Rahul tried doing an encore of it - against the same batsman - in the first T20I in Auckland today, but hey, everyone is not MS Dhoni.
For the longest time in ODI cricket, MS Dhoni was the ultimate cricketer. And if 15 years of highlights in international cricket were not enough, one can just ask Ross Taylor and he would tell you how MS Dhoni outfoxed him for a mistake that he had committed only for a fraction of a second, literally. However, with KL Rahul behind the stumps this time, Taylor could afford to gamble and he did. But such has been the spirit of that position that Rahul decided to turn the clock back, to do something that had an MS Dhoni copyright written on it.
On the fourth ball of the last over of the innings, Jasprit Bumrah, who twisted his ankle on the previous delivery, bowled a low full toss which Taylor whipped away through the gap at mid-wicket where Manish Pandey was stationed. The Karnataka cricketer collected the ball and made a direct throw to the wicket-keeper when the duo of Taylor and Mitchell Santner were still running to complete the second run.
Seeing Taylor was very close to reaching the crease, Rahul did what Dhoni did with elan during an India-New Zealand ODI in Ranchi in 2016. He backflipped the ball towards the stumps and even though he failed to effect the run-out, it gave a sense of deja vu to many growing up watching the former Indian skipper doing incredible things behind the stumps.
Difficult to replicate MS!
View this post on Instagram
How could someone be as good as MS Dhoni??
Kl Rahul appealing after stumping like dhoni .... hahahaha— @iamAnkurJain (@AnkurJa38084607) January 24, 2020
Hahaha! Exactly
A stumping can change your career : KL Rahul#INDvsNZ— Sunil Singh (@Sunil_1984_) January 24, 2020
Houdhu 'HULIYAAA' :D
#starnakelu— Ajaykumar (@Ajaykum35490376) January 24, 2020
Chipli sir namma KL rahul keeping skills nodtidre almost dhoni version 2.0 nodida haage agtide alva?
Because avra speed chenagide
Let's see if he can!
KL Rahul keeping panrathu Thala MS DHONI alavukku varuma#staraikelungal— Saravanan (@Saravan47475334) January 24, 2020
No idea!
My answer to Is KL Rahul now India's first-choice limited-overs keeper? Where does that leave Pant, Dhoni, and the other contenders? https://t.co/LyUlSUmfIu— Ankit Gupta (@AnkitGu68083788) January 24, 2020
With Pant it's fine! But you can't compare KL with Dhoni!
KL Rahul ky dhoni se badiya wicket keeper batsman saabit ho skte h#ask— Suraj singh Negi (@Surajsi22750108) January 24, 2020
Chinnadha hundina chilre kaasu haakoke itkondidhare! #KGF cult be like.
#starnakelu Dhoni nantar kl Rahul is best wicket keeper , ivaranne yake try madabardu , in searching of gold we are missing diamond #starnakelu #starsportskannada #starnakelu— Yashwant B (@YashwantB1) January 24, 2020
Doesn't look like it! :P
Kl rahul replace dhoni— பிரபாகரன் (@prabusiva8344) January 24, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Martin Guptill
- Colin Munro
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- Manish Pandey
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Kl Rahul
- Shardul Thakur
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.