 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s failed attempt to do an MS Dhoni-no-look back-flick

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s failed attempt to do an MS Dhoni-no-look back-flick

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:19 PM

    MS Dhoni’s no-flick run-out to dismiss Ross Taylor in 2016 has been a part of the cricketing lore for the sheer audacity and craft involved in the dismissal. KL Rahul tried doing an encore of it - against the same batsman - in the first T20I in Auckland today, but hey, everyone is not MS Dhoni.

    For the longest time in ODI cricket, MS Dhoni was the ultimate cricketer. And if 15 years of highlights in international cricket were not enough, one can just ask Ross Taylor and he would tell you how MS Dhoni outfoxed him for a mistake that he had committed only for a fraction of a second, literally. However, with KL Rahul behind the stumps this time, Taylor could afford to gamble and he did. But such has been the spirit of that position that Rahul decided to turn the clock back, to do something that had an MS Dhoni copyright written on it.

    On the fourth ball of the last over of the innings, Jasprit Bumrah, who twisted his ankle on the previous delivery, bowled a low full toss which Taylor whipped away through the gap at mid-wicket where Manish Pandey was stationed. The Karnataka cricketer collected the ball and made a direct throw to the wicket-keeper when the duo of Taylor and Mitchell Santner were still running to complete the second run.

    Seeing Taylor was very close to reaching the crease, Rahul did what Dhoni did with elan during an India-New Zealand ODI in Ranchi in 2016. He backflipped the ball towards the stumps and even though he failed to effect the run-out, it gave a sense of deja vu to many growing up watching the former Indian skipper doing incredible things behind the stumps.

    Difficult to replicate MS!

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Good Shit (@good__shit__) on

    How could someone be as good as MS Dhoni??

    Hahaha! Exactly

    Houdhu 'HULIYAAA' :D 

    Let's see if he can! 

    No idea!

    With Pant it's fine! But you can't compare KL with Dhoni!

    Chinnadha hundina chilre kaasu haakoke itkondidhare! #KGF cult be like.

    Doesn't look like it! :P

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down