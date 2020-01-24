T20 World Cup 2020 | Looking to bring AB de Villiers back for T20 World Cup, confirms Graeme Smith

Director of cricket Graeme Smith has confirmed that Cricket South Africa (CSA) are looking to bring AB de Villiers back into the national team for the T20 World Cup later this year. de Villiers had expressed his desire to make a comeback during the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.

With South African cricket going through a quagmire of late and several top players either retiring or opting to move to England with the Kolpak deal, it was an encouraging sight to see the de Villiers hint at a comeback. Since Mr.360 quit all forms of the game back in May 2018, the performance of the team has faltered significantly at the international level.

In a bid to breathe fresh life into the nation’s cricketing life, CSA appointed former South Africa captain Smith as director of the board, with several old players like Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher taking up key roles as well. And one of the biggest tasks for Smith, currently, is to oversee the smooth return of de Villiers’ into the limited-overs side, ahead of the World Cup in October.

“I think it is great that AB has expressed his desire to be back in the system. Those chats (with De Villiers) aren’t formal, but we are looking at options around the T20 World Cup. We would be stupid not to look at the free agents who play in most T20 around the world,” Smith was quoted as saying by The Cricket Times.

de Villiers, who is currently playing in the Big Bash League in Australia, has been in fine form in T20 leagues all around the world and is slated to make an appearance for RCB at the IPL later this year as well.