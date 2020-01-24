Ranji Trophy | Manoj Tiwary to lead Bengal against Delhi in Abhimanyu Easwaran’s absence

Manoj Tiwary is all set to lead Bengal in its next Ranji Trophy fixture against Delhi as his successor Abhimanyu Easwaran tours New Zealand with the India A side. Tiwary is coming off a triple ton, only the second Bengal batter to achieve the feat, which helped his side flatten Hyderabad at home.

The Bengal side is all set to roar at the Eden Gardens in their last home game of the Ranji Trophy season as they come off a huge win against Hyderabad by an innings and 303 runs. In what was the side’s first home win of the season, senior Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary starred with an unbeaten triple ton.

With his 303*, which was the 45th in the history of the tournament, Tiwary became the only second Bengal batsman to hit a Ranji Trophy triple ton and was promoted to lead the side in the side’s next fixture against Delhi. Tiwary will be replacing Abhimanyu Easwaran, who succeeded him at the beginning of the season, for their last home game of the season.

Easwaran is currently touring New Zealand with India A and hence isn’t available for the match while the east India side will also miss the services of veteran keeper batsman Wridhiman Saha who is currently recovering from a finger fracture. The BCCI has advised him to do away with the Ranji fixture keeping in mind the New Zealand tour and hence is an unlikely feature at the Eden Gardens.

The task will not be an easy on for the hosts as Delhi come off an impressive 6 wicket win over defending champions Vidarbha as they chased down a mammoth total of 347 courtesy a blistering 105* off 68 balls from Nitish Rana.