Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal and myself are like Sachin, Dravid, and Kumble of BCCI, admits Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reckons the trio of him, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal are like the Sachin, Dravid, Kumble trio of the current BCCI team. Ganguly also mentioned that the three are working towards bringing the national board back to its former glory.

Once upon a time, Indian cricket was ‘ruled’ by the “fab 4” — Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Ganguly as the leader. And after completing three months in his new role as the BCCI’s chief, Ganguly was asked about the Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of his BCCI team.

“Sare hai (Everyone is there), Jay (Shah) is there, Arun (Dhumal) is there, we all work together. It’s very difficult to say who is Tendulkar, Dravid or Kumble. We are very good friends and we all come from different backgrounds. Arun runs a school, Jay has his own business and I have a cricket background,” Ganguly told ABP News.

Both Shah and Dhumal were appointed at the same time as Ganguly, with Jayesh Geroge, the joint secretary of BCCI, making up the fourth member of Ganguly’s team. He further added that their main focus would be to continue working for the improvement of Indian cricket. Additionally, the former skipper pointed out how it was important to bring back cricket administration to good shape after the changes.

“All of us think along the same line. And our main aim is to bring back cricket administration which was not in good shape for the last 3 years. There have been a few changes in these 3 months and we will keep on working like this for the improvement of Indian cricket. We are playing well on the field and we want to keep doing well off the field too,” Ganguly added.