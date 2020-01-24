IPL 2020 | T20 World Cup hopes lies on IPL performance, admits Suresh Raina

CSK’s mainstay No.3 Suresh Raina was confident that IPL performance might be crucial to hopes of playing in the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia. Raina also admitted that he had three to four more years of cricket left in his body and believed that he can play for the Indian team sometime in future.

After a successful second surgery earlier this season in August, Suresh Raina was confident of performing in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. The southpaw admitted that IPL performance would help him assess his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Additionally, Raina also talked about how there are three more years of cricket left in his body following this edition of the IPL.

The 33-year-old is currently in Chennai training for the 2-month long tournament, under the guidance of CSK trainer Greg King. Raina also admitted that his body was not ready to play in the first-class after just recovering from the knee surgery.

“If I am able to do well in the IPL, I will be able to understand how I am shaping up. I have played enough to know what the situation demands. So my T20 World Cup hopes depend on my performance in the IPL,” said Raina ahead of IPL 2020, reported Times of India.

“If I can make my knee strong and have a good IPL, then I know that I have another 2-3 years of cricket left in me. There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups. I have done well in T20 cricket,” he added.

However, the southpaw was aware that he has to perform in this year’s IPL to push a chance at making to the Indian T20 team, with Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer already making a case in the middle order.

“Definitely. But if I want to play, I need to perform. The IPL is the best platform to get into the team especially when you are talking about the T20 World Cup. Everyone knows what sort of a player I am,” he concluded.