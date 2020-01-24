IND vs NZ | Mandey Pandey likes to bat at No.5 in T20Is, feels Harsha Bhogle

Decorated commentator Harsha Bhogle has revealed that Manish Pandey loves to finish games in the shortest format of the game and has been grabbing the scarce opportunities in the Indian side. The Karnataka lad has stepped up to the task in his last three innings and has done an impressive job.

It seems like Manish Pandey is finally starting to take his place in the Indian T20 side with the minimal opportunities he has had. Pandey has shone in Nagpur, Pune and now in Auckland as he took his side over the line by staying unbeaten till the end with impressive strike rates of that of above 120.

The Karnataka lad, as former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar pointed out, is inching closer to fill the big shoes left behind by MS Dhoni with some impressive hitting at the death. The youngster not only strikes the ball sweetly but also plays a brand of aggressive yet risk-free cricket towards the fag end of the innings which makes him so special.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle revealed that Pandey likes to lead his side in the death overs and he provides his side an edge in that phase of the game. While the destructive batter hasn’t had a lot of chances in Indian colours but he has made sure to capitalise on the limited opportunities available.

“He (Pandey) likes that stage. You know Tom Moody told us this story that when they were sitting together he asked that as our senior Indian batsman what number would you want to bat and he said that I want to bat 5,” Bhogle told on Cricbuzz Live.

“You would have that in T20 someone like Manish Pandey would say that I would like to bat at 3 but instead he said that he wants to bat 5. You know maybe he likes that role.”