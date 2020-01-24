IND vs NZ | Blame CoA for hectic schedule, admits Rajeev Shukla

Following a high-intensity three-match ODI series against Australia — all in the space of six days — the Men in Blue had to pack their bags and take a long flight down to New Zealand the very next day. Shukla came out agreeing with Kohli’s displeasure at the lack of proper time for players to rest. India’s first T20I against New Zealand has been scheduled on January 24, just five days after the third ODI against the Aussies at Bengaluru.