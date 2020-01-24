IND vs NZ | Blame CoA for hectic schedule, admits Rajeev Shukla
Today at 3:37 PM
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Friday blamed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the hectic scheduling of Team India’s calendar. Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his displeasure of the schedule ahead of the long tour of New Zealand.
Following a high-intensity three-match ODI series against Australia — all in the space of six days — the Men in Blue had to pack their bags and take a long flight down to New Zealand the very next day. Shukla came out agreeing with Kohli’s displeasure at the lack of proper time for players to rest. India’s first T20I against New Zealand has been scheduled on January 24, just five days after the third ODI against the Aussies at Bengaluru.
"I agree with Virat Kohli that calendar is too hectic. There should not be back to back matches and series as well. Players must get some rest and also enough time to get acclimatised. CoA should have kept this in mind before finalising the schedule," Shukla tweeted on Friday tagging the BCCI, reported IANS.
The CoA meanwhile, came out defending themselves and clarified that the Future Tour Programme (FTP) was discussed with the skipper, coach Ravi Shastri as well as former skipper MS Dhoni in a meeting in Delhi. A source in the CoA has expressed his surprise at the Indian team not being better prepared despite knowing well in advance how tight the schedule would be.
