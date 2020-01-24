ICC U19 World Cup | Group B - Australia pip England in thriller, West Indies thrash Nigeria

Despite a disciplined opening spell from Sully (who finished with figures of two for 39), England — having been asked to bat first by the Aussies — got off to a half-century stand between Ben Charlesworth — top-scorer with 82 — and Jordan Cox. But once the opening stand was broken, the English kept losing wickets and slipped to 146 for five. However, a late flourish Dan Mousley (51 off 44 balls) and Kasey Aldridge (32 off 25 balls) saw them reach 252 for seven from their 50 overs. The Aussies did not start off brightly, losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk cheaply, but two half-century stands that followed saw them reach 153 for two in the 30th over. Mackenzie Harvey, the Aussie skipper and top-scorer with 65, then fell and triggered a collapse which saw them slip to 189 for seven. In the end, 19-year-old — who hit a 20-ball 35, which included one four and three sixes, earning him the Man-of-the-Match award — saw them over the line off the very last ball along with the rest of the tail. With their second loss in as many matches, England have crashed out of the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup.