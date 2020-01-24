ICC announces revised version for 2021 T20 World Cup Qualifier

After receiving major push-back from some of the leading Associate members over threats to scrap the qualifier altogether, the ICC has decided to expand the global qualifier field from 14 to 16 teams, split into two eight-team qualifying tournaments. However, this means that only four qualification spots are now up for grabs, two from each eight-team tournament, for the 2021 edition. These four teams will join the teams that advance through to the Super 12 stage in this year’s edition.

The initial proposal to scrap the global edition would have the last four berths to be decided by four regional qualification finals. However, this presented a scenario where names like Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka missing out. Despite the global qualifier still open, the ICC will still use regional events as a lead-in. Two teams each from Asia, Europe and the Americas will join the regional champion from East Asia-Pacific and Africa in advancing to the global qualifier to take up eight of the 16 slots. The four teams who fail to advance to the Super 12 stage in Australia will also fall into the 2021 global qualifier.