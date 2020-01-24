Got to adapt and become more flexible to turn the tide, says Ashton Turner

Ashton Turner believes that he needs to adapt and be flexible while switching formats so as to regain his form after a rather uneventful summer. The Western Australia lad scored just a half-century in his last 19 innings while he has surpassed the score of 15 in only six of them.

Ashton Turner’s worst summer continues as he fails miserably on the India tour which concluded recently. In 21 matches across three formats in international and domestic cricket, he has managed just one half-century in 19 innings, having passed 15 just six times.

This summer has been miserable for the middle order batsman which was peppered with either injuries or illness. It all started from shoulder surgery in pre-season before he broke a finger to be sidelined for a month and finally halted with a severe middle ear infection. All the injuries broke his flow and ruined his rhythm which Turner looks to regain with utter hard work and focus.

"I've faced some challenges this season that I haven't had to face before," Turner told ESPNCricinfo. "I've missed games with injuries, some with illness. I've been really fortunate that I've been picked to play for Australia in white-ball cricket, which has meant that I've travelled a bit more and been jumping between formats more than I ever have before.

"I'm really lucky for that opportunity but it also presents challenges that I haven't had to face before. I haven't had an extended run at any format for any period of time as I have in the past and it was something that I've just got to adapt to and become more flexible and it's something that I'm only going to get better at with time.

Talking of his miserable performance in India, Turner clarified that the pressure of repeating his Mohali heroics didn’t bother him. He shared that it only inspires him to go out and be his best.

"It didn't put extra pressure," the Western Australia lad said. "It probably gave me confidence if anything. No matter how things are going I know my best is good enough and that I can perform against the best in the world, which India in their own conditions probably are.