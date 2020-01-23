This is a young and enthusiastic side with positive intent and focus, says WV Raman

India women’s team coach WV Raman has hailed the tri-series ahead of the World Cup as very important and helpful in their quest to clinch their maiden title. Raman believes that the youngsters are in good shape ahead of the gala event and will be the X factor for the side Down Under.

The Indian women are looking confident to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup after crashing out thrice in the semifinals. The women in blue are coming off two dominant series wins against West Indies and South Africa as they head Down Under to face England and Australia in a tri-series ahead of the gala event.

The mini tournament between the “big three” will be a precursor for the Indian women's quest to win their first mega event. India women’s team coach WV Raman believes that the series will prepare the youngsters for the big games which await them in the showcase event.

“We will get a few good hard, tough games that will give us a lot of pointers as to what needs to be done in a way we are,” Raman told Sportstar. “And even if we come worse off in the tournament, that's also good because the only way after that is up, so any which way you look at it, the tri-series is going be very, very helpful for us.”

With youngsters Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh in the squad, the batting has depth and Raman sees it as a positive. Raman believes that the passion and enthusiasm of the girls with their skill will propel the team to the pinnacle.

“It will definitely help us psychologically. At the start of last season, we did not do well enough. After that, the unit settled down. Each one of the players had a good hit, they are all in good nick and they have also worked on their skills, which means you do have a fair bit of sense of security and confidence going into this tournament, given what has happened in the last six months.

“We are covering all other bases. This is a young team which is enthusiastic, positive and focused. That’s very important.”