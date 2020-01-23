SA vs ENG | Didn’t expect to be banned for wicket celebration, reveals Kagiso Rabada

Following the drubbing at the hands of England in the third Test, Kagiso Rabada revealed that he did not expect to be banned from the fourth Test for his celebration in front of Joe Root. The celebration landed the pacer in trouble, earning him a match ban, effectively missing the series finale.

South Africa won the first Test and the aura around the dressing room looked positive until it came crashing down. Following the first game loss, England came back in the series with two straight victories with the last one potentially hanging the series in balance. However, for South Africa, they would have to do it all without star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was banned following his wild celebration against Joe Root.

"It's something that I didn't expect. Whether it was the right thing to ban me or not, the reality is that I am banned. But I have belief in anyone who is going to come into my spot, I have belief that they will have the potential to knock anyone over. That's why we're all picked for SA,” Rabada said following the ban, reported Cricbuzz.

“I think obviously it hurts, but I guess it gives me a chance to work on my game and a chance to get a bit of a rest. It can't keep happening. I am letting the team down and I am letting myself down. That's why it hurts so much,” he added.

However, this is not the first time that the pacer was banned following his conduct in the series against Australia earlier last year. In that series, the bowler earned two demerit points for pushing the Australian while he was attempting a run between the wickets.

"I think every time we have them in some sort of trouble, they get out of that trouble and in that instance, that's where we lose our grip on the game. That's how they get ahead,” he concluded while talking about the series.