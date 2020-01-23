Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Felt I could change course of the game, reveals Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan said that he believed he could control the game with his batting and was certainly able to dominate the opposition as he scored a fantastic unbeaten triple-hundred. Due to his whirlwinds knock, Mumbai were able to tak a first-innings lead despite Uttar Pradesh scoring in excess of 600.

Uttar Pradesh had declared their innings on a massive 625-8 and were in pole position to take a first-innings lead and possibly win the game when Mumbai were 128-4 in reply. But little did they knew what was about to hit them as Sarfaraz Khan smashed an unbeaten 301, helping Mumbai to not only save the game but also take a first-innings lead, ending the final score of Mumbai at 688-7.

"I wasn't going to come out to bat. I wasn't well for the last two-three days. But I felt that I was the kind of player who could change the game if I remained in the middle. So I came out and played for the team," Sarfaraz told Cricket Next.

"I didn't think I would be able to go all the way," he added.

Sarfaraz's triple-hundred was only the third triple-hundred hit by a batsman batting at number six in first-class cricket. As far as Ranji Trophy is concerned, this was only the second triple-hundred by a batsman batting at number six after Karnataka's Karun Nair. Sarfaraz later revealed that he was playing with an aim to reach Uttar Pradesh's first-innings total and did not think about personal milestones.

"When I got to 250, I felt I should declare (retire), but the team backed me a lot," said Sarfaraz.

"After I got to 200, I slowed down. I did not hit a boundary for an hour until tea after I went past 200, my aim was that we had to go past 625," he added.